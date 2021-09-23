New Dad Was Stunned By The Surprise He Found Inside The Thrift Bought Washing Machine

The first few months after having a newborn are seriously stressful. It can be difficult to get enough sleep, and your whole schedule revolves around the baby’s needs.

It’s also expensive. You’d be paying $25 for a diaper box and $40 for a tube of formula.

So it is understandable that Chris Blaze (a Facebook user) asked for a discount when he purchased a Samsung washer/dryer set of Dave, who he had met online.

“I just went to buy a Samsung washer and dryer from a guy and he was asking $500. I told him I just had a kid and if he could take $400 I’d be really grateful,” The father stated. “I got home hooked everything up and everything worked great.”

He was shocked to hear the message.

“I got a message from him saying ‘check the dryer, a gift for the new baby,'” He wrote. Blaze searched the lint filter to find his $400 in cash.

“Man, words can not describe how grateful I am right now,” Blaze posted the message on Facebook. Facebook users couldn’t believe how grateful Blaze was to someone they didn’t know. It has been shared over 43,000 times since it was posted on Tuesday.

It is wonderful to see people like David who understand what it’s like for new parents. He saw that Chris had many diapers to purchase and decided that the father could use that $400, probably more than he needed. Let’s all hope that others will be inspired by his act.