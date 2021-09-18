Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t lose to West Ham – especially after bizarre tactics and subs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot afford to lose to West Ham on Sunday.

Following their defeat to Young Boys in their Champions League group match, Manchester United boss Solskjaer has been under fire.

Given the number of bizarre substitutions and tactics he used, he deserves it. This only reinforced the notion that the Norwegian boss lacks genuine intelligence at the highest levels.

This is the life of a United boss. One loss is not a crisis.

However, two spin defeats are not possible, especially if they are against David Moyes's side.









This might sound disrespectful, but it’s not meant to. Moyes has done an amazing job turning the Hammers into a force in English soccer.

Moyes was appointed United manager after it became clear that the job was too large for him.

Solskjaer will prevail over someone who has tried his job and failed at it. So losing to the Hammers is not acceptable.

If he believes the stick he has been receiving since midweek is bad, then think again. United supporters will be making him much worse if he finishes second to Moyes.

Rory McIlroy will be heading to the Ryder Cup this week thinking he’s the talisman for Europe.

Jon Rahm, a new sheriff has arrived in town and the Northern Irishman thinks otherwise.

McIlroy used be Rahm, who was the world’s No.1 golfer and flag bearer for Europe as they entered what has been an incredible show on turf.

However, when Padriag’s men play at Whistling Straits this Friday, McIlroy and Ian Poulter (or Sergio Garcia) will not be the players Europe will be looking to.

Garcia is not even the best Spaniard on his team, let alone the most Spaniard of the game.







Rahm is the undisputed golf king and Harrington will be relying on him most to inspire and perform if Europe wants to keep the Paris trophy.

This is Rahm’s second appearance. However, Rahm has made such a rapid and impressive progress since his 2018 debut in Paris that McIlroy now holds the lead in terms of their respective standings.

McIlroy is down to just one win since November 2019, and hasn’t won a Major in the last four years.

His world ranking has dropped to 15th, and nine of his Team USA opponents are now higher than him.

Rahm is a clear favorite and the current US Open champion. This makes him Harrington’s strongest player when the biennial shoot out gets underway in Wisconsin.







It’s a golfing proposition deemed unthinkable in recent times, but Europe will now revolve around Rahm instead of McIlroy – and look to him when it comes to attempting to beat Steve Stricker’s favourites.

Rahm now has the chance to become the next Save Ballesteros, and continue to be the center of his team for many years.

McIlroy’s baton has been taken by Rahm. It will be interesting to observe how the four-time Major winner reacts to not being the top dog.

Will this inspire Rahm to play his best? Will he feel like an outsider on the greatest stage of golf?

McIlroy's skills on the day are unmatched and Europe needs him more than ever. This is what we've seen over the years.









And while Team USA look too powerful and strong for Europe, Stricker has the dilemma of who to partner the unpopular Bryson DeChambeau with.

DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s feud goes against everything that the Ryder Cup stands to promote, while Koepka appears disinterested at even being involved in the competition.

It would be foolish to expect a home win, as there are cracks in Europe’s host side.

What we do know is that Rahm, Harrington, and his stars will return across the Atlantic with the trophy. It would be Europe’s 10th win at the 13 Ryder Cups.

GOOD WEEK







Emma Raducanu – She’s been lapping up her stunning US Open triumph and adjusting to life never being the same again. It was for the right reasons.

Thomas Tuchel – It’s emerged the Chelsea manager bought his housekeeper a villa and paid for her son to have a heart operation during his time in charge of Paris Saint-Germain. Bravo.

Pele – The Brazilian football legend has revealed he is on the mend and doing well in his recovery after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

BAD WEEK









Tottenham FC – Thierry Henry took the micky out of them while on French TV, claiming he didn’t even know why they were!

Steve Bruce – Lost at Manchester United then drew at home to Leeds, leading for yet more calls for him to be sacked.

Wayne Rooney – The Derby boss has seen his club go into administration due to huge debts, leaving his future in limbo.