Here’s Who Is Behind ‘The Masked Singer’ Octopus | Spoiler Alert

The Masked Singer Season 6 is here, and two singers were eliminated. The Octopus was the first celebrity to be unmasked and sent home. He was defeated by the rest of Group A which included Skunk, Mother Nature, Mother Nature, and Puffer Fish.

One more person will be sent home before the night ends. Scroll through to discover the identity of this masked sea creature (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). We have spoilers!

Despite an impressive cover of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Octopus was eliminated. Dwight Howard, a beloved NBA star, was the aquatic contestant. Howard plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is one of the most popular players in the league.

He said that he was willing to appear on The Masked Singer as his mom loves it. He took her to set to see the entire experience.

Only one judge correctly predicted the outcome. The judges’ guesses were Shaquille O’Neal (Scherzinger), Dwight Howard, Joel Embiid, and Dennis Rodman (McCarthy). Jeong was obviously thrilled at winning.

Another competitor was eliminated after Octopus was eliminated. Mother Nature was eliminated. But they didn’t reveal Mother Nature’s face yet. This will not be revealed until Part 2 in the Season 6 premiere. It will air on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Masked Singer Season 6’s new installments air live Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.