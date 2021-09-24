I sold my £150k dream house to live in a VAN

A YOUNG couple who sold their dream home for £150,000 and gave up their high-flying careers are now making a living travelling in a campervan with their dogs.

Scott Ross, 32, and Victoria Macdonald, 28 lived in a three-bedroom, ballroom-equipped home. However, they found that the pressure of their jobs was causing them to lose their sense of self-worth.

The detached home, in Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, had belonged to the Coleman’s mustard dynasty, and they bought it for £100,000 in June 2016.

Knowing they wouldn’t have kids in the 12-room villa, and becoming increasingly unhappy professionally, they began to think about changing their lives five years ago.

Victoria was a purchasing administrator in oil and gas. Scott was working as grounds operator at a heliport before sustaining a back injury in June 2016.

The pair were needing a shake-up, so, in March this year, they put their house on the market – and it sold within three days, for £146,000.

“It was a cracker of a house, it was historic. It had 12 rooms in total, including a double-roomed basement, and an old ballroom,” Victoria explained.

It was too big for us. We never found our dream home.

“We bought it for £100,000 and sold it for £146,000. The house was too large for us both so we decided to leave it.

“We didn’t know where we wanted to move to. We came up with the idea of moving into a van and taking our work on the road. So that’s exactly what we did.”

The couple decided to buy a Citroen Relay 2016 campervan for £13,000 but it needed work – so they moved into a croft in Muir of Ord, Highlands, for two months.

They installed a proper kitchen and a solar-powered shower into the van – a process which Victoria admitted she found “horrible”.

They now run an online travel agency and can work remotely from some breathtaking views in Scotland.

Their eight-month-old Labrador/border collie cross Colle was adopted by them. Callie, their seven-year old Lab, sleeps with them in the same bed.

Victoria has now come off anti-depressants after four years, finding the great outdoors makes her high on life, and Scott’s back has improved with more exercise.

Victoria and Scott have been married for seven years. Scott and Victoria were almost five years old when they decided to start a blog about the love of travel.

They turned their hobby into a full-time job and now work with VisitScotland as tourism promoters.

“I was ill with depression, so I left my work, and around that same time, Scott injured his back so required to take leave,” Victoria stated.

Victoria said, “During our time off work, we had the idea for the blog and website, and we just went for it.

“Our friends were not surprised and our family was the same, no one was massively surprised. We haven’t done the nine to five life for years now.”

The couple have found sacking off materialism has given them a new lease of life, and describe their nomadic lifestyle as “freeing”.

In total, they spent £23,000 on their mobile home which they fitted out with specifications such as a Swedish oven.

Victoria said: “We bought an old van, a Citroen Relay 2016, for £13,000.

It needed extensive work, so we moved into a Highlands croft to do the necessary repairs. We spent £10,000 on the conversion.

It was awful. “It was terrible. I have made no secret about the fact that I didn’t enjoy the process of conversion.

“It took a couple of weeks planning, but no matter how much you plan for it, you don’t find out how much is needed to be done until you’re right in the thick of it. “

The van has 320-watt solar panels on the roof, hob and an Omnia, which is a Swedish oven.

It has a fridge and the owner built a place for food storage. A solar shower is also available, which can be hung outside and heats water through solar energy.

They spend their time driving around Scotland and writing reviews.

Victoria commented, “One thing I love about it is how liberating it is. It is amazing how little stuff you don’t need.

It’s amazing how deeply nature is ingrained in us. Every day, I wake up to a stunning view outside my window.

“I was on antidepressants four years ago and have been off them ever since our new lives began. Scott’s back is getting stronger, due to the amount of exercise he is getting every day.

They love it, and the dogs enjoy it as well. However, they get tired of being outside all day.

“We have not missed or regretted selling the house since we got on the road.”

