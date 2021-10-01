Here’s Where You Know The Cast Of Chicago Fire From

When “Chicago Fire” began, DuShon Monique Brown’s character, Connie, was an assistant to Wallace Boden. Throughout her time on the show, Brown saw Connie through a series of life changes, including leaving her job at Firehouse 51 to become a counselor.

Like her co-star Christian Stolte, DuShon Monique Brown was best known for a recurring role on “Prison Break” before she was cast on “Chicago Fire.” She played Nurse Katie Welch, friend and coworker of Sara, for 13 episodes of the hit show.

However, it was on “Chicago Fire” that she found her biggest success. The actor told Hidden Remote, “I’m just this goofy, nerdy, violin-playing, singing goofy songs with my kid, tree-hugging, sometimes foul-mouthed Chicagoan who plays the violin, likes karaoke, embraces the trees, loves to be appreciated for her work, and dreams of playing a superhero in the movies.”

Unfortunately, Brown passed away in 2018. Per the Chicago Tribune, the show paid tribute through an emotional scene where Firehouse 51 is informed that Connie has moved away to fulfill her dreams. “I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye,” said David Eigenberg’s character Christopher, speaking for the other characters as well as the cast. On social media, her co-stars honored Brown when they heard the news. Kara Killmer tweeted, “Your lovingkindness and understanding have been a safe place of great importance to me. I will always love you. I miss you.”