Gabriel Salazar, TikTok Personality Known as GabeNotBabe, Dies at 19
By Tom O'Brien
Gabriel Salazar — better known as the TikTok influencer @gabenotbabe — died Sunday of injuries sustained during a car crash in Zavala County, Texas. He was 19.

Three other people also died in the crash, a Texas Highway Patrol spokesperson told Insider. Their identities have not been made public.

Salazar joined TikTok in 2019 using the handle @gabenotbabe. He attracted more than a million followers with dance videos featuring other notable TikTok personalities, lip-sync videos and comedic sketches.

Among those paying tribute to Salazar include his sister, Danna Salazar, who posted Instagram videos of multiple flower bouquets captioned with “fly high” and “i just know you’re happy.”

Fellow influencers like FaZe Rug and Desiree Montoya also acknowledged Salazar’s death in comments on his most recent post.

Salazar’s funeral was Wednesday, Sept. 29 in San Antonio. As of the time this post was written, $38,085 had been raised for a $25,000 gofundme funeral goal.

