Here’s What Disney+ Is Adding In October 2021 Here’s What Disney+ Is Adding In October 2021

October is a new month and that means that Disney+ has a new batch of fun, and in this case, spooky, content to drop on fans of the streaming service. All subscribers will soon be able to see a Premier Access movie. It is possibly the most original piece of content that Disney+ has ever released.

Disney+ will have a busy first week of October. On Wednesday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first theatrical release in two years, Black Widow, will come off of Premier Access and be available for everybody. The following Friday will see Muppets Haunted Mansion combine two things Disney fans love, the Muppets and one of the most popular theme attractions ever created. Here’s the rest of the month.

Friday, October 1

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular: The Scariest Story Ever!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Wednesday, October 6

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. Surprise Party Surprise/ U.F. Oh-No Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

Drain The Oceans (S4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Among the Stars – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Turner & Hooch – Season Finale – Episode 112 “Bite Club”

What If…? – Season Finale – Episode 109

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? /Summer Sidekick Syndrome”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

Friday, October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Wednesday, October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1) Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1) Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season Finale – Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 106 “Career Babes”

Friday, October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

(Image credit: Marvel’s What If…?)

The latter half of October is maybe a bit less exciting than the first half, but there’s still some good stuff to enjoy. With both Black Widow arriving and Marvel’s What If…? wrapping up in October, we’ll get behind-the-scenes looks at both shows which MCU diehards will want to check out.

Even more behind-the-scenes fun will come with the return of Disney Insider, which takes a closer look at all things Disney. The new episodes will look at the new nighttime spectacular at Epcot and the new Cirque De Soleil show coming to Disney World among other things.

Wednesday, October 20

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”

Friday, October 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

Wednesday, October 27

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 108 “Talk-Story”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”

Friday, October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA

November is already looking to be a big month for Disney+ as the streaming service celebrates its second birthday. Both Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have already been confirmed to be hitting next month.