Stewardess Hit By Ronaldo Reveals How She Thought Herself Dead

THE female steward hit by Cristiano Ronaldo’s ferocious shot on Tuesday thought she had DIED when it hit her. Marisa Nobile was crushed by Ronnie’s inept attempt to win the United’s Champions League defeat at Young Boys. However, she has since come out and said that they had previously argued.

The innocent steward was sent flying after a miskick from Ronaldo flew right into her. She fell to the ground, and medics quickly rushed to her assistance. And Ronnie himself charged over to make sure she was OK.

Fortunately, Nobile escaped without serious injury but revealed she feared for her life in the immediate aftermath as she lay stricken on the ground. She told Blick TV: “When the ball hit me on my head it was a full strike. I was gone in the head and went to the ground. I looked up to Ronaldo and asked him if he had ever died.”

“Ronaldo said: ‘No, no. Excuse me! What’s going on? Are you okay? I was in great pain. My God. I was more or less Balla Balla! But then I saw Ronaldo and the headache were gone.” Ronnie also offered Nobile his shirt, which was a gesture of goodwill.

In a separate interview with Globo Esporte Nobile said that it wasn’t always sweet and sunny between the Portuguese and her. She stated that she cursed him when he played for Real Madrid. I didn’t know his name.

“I said, ‘The game’s over, you run here on the field and people won’t leave. He continued [running on the field], and I was already very tired. He told me to go talk to the coach.” Nobile said that despite their past beef, she does not believe Tuesday’s incident to be a revenge act. She added: “It wasn’t revenge, no. He was reaching out to touch my face and holding my hand. Now I’m a number one Ronaldete!”