Andrew Garfield Addressed Those ‘Spider-Man’ Rumors Once Again

During Andrew’s Tonight Show appearance, he promoted his new movie, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. But Jimmy Fallon couldn’t ** bring up the topic of Spider-Man, given the ongoing rumors about Andrew’s involvement.

Jimmy asked him about a photo that had apparently been leaked. Andrew laughed off the photo and asked Jimmy, “What are you talking about?”

He then said he had seen the photo Jimmy was referring to but claimed, “It’s a Photoshop.”

Although no one — including Jimmy — seemed convinced, Andrew stuck to his guns.

“I’m trying to manage expectations,” Andrew added. “If they want to give me a call at this late, late stage of the game, you know, I’m sitting here in my tracksuit.”

