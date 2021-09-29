Here Are Some Theories On the Second Part of Attack on Titan Season 4?

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan anime
Season 4, Part 2 of the hit anime series Attack on Titan, will premiere in January of 2022. Based on the manga series of the same name by author Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan follows the journey of Eren Jaeger, who lives in a world within walls erected to keep humanity safe from man-eating Titans. After Titans attack Eren’s mom in their hometown, Eren vows revenge on all Titans. Until he learns who the true villains are behind the madness and bloodshed.
To say that Attack on Titan has been a global phenomenon is an understatement. According to a report from Comicbook.com, the Attack on Titan anime was the most in-demand series in America when Season 4, Part 1, premiered in 2020. In 2019, the manga passed multiple thresholds, selling more than 100 million copies worldwide, according to Crunchyroll.
Although Isayama has already finished the manga, what will happen during Attack on Titan’s final anime episodes is still a mystery. These are our theories, based on the events in the anime to date. These are our top four theories about ‘Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Theories.
1. Eren tells his friends what he planned.
Eren Jaeger’s personality underwent a rather extreme change from Season 3 to Season 4. Attack on Titan’s hero put his friends in the Survey Corps in danger early on in Season 4, forcing them to attack the city of Liberio to rescue him from enemy hands. The attack resulted in the death of fan-favorite character Sasha Braus (dubbed “Potato Girl” in-universe and by fans).
Eren has to have some sort of master plan that he’s not telling his friends. Season 4, Part 1 had a flashback scene in which Eren rejected Jean, Connie, and Mikasa’s offer to be Titan’s heir after he died. We have to ask: Why did he feel the need for Armin to be harsh to Mikasa and Mikasa later in his timeline? There is something not right with Eren. However, it is implausible that he has lost any concern for his friends.
It doesn’t seem likely that Eren would go along with his brother Zeke’s plan to euthanize all of the Eldian citizens living in Paradis, either. To launch a decisive tactical attack against the country Marley for the Eldian people, that was the whole reason Eren attacked Liberio. Eren was playing the long game, but Marley’s Season 4 finale attack against Liberio will force him to act sooner than expected.
2. Reiner will make amends.
The show has made it clear that Reiner’s not an evil man (even Eren acknowledged that they were two sides of the same coin). Reiner is tired of war, and his conscience has been troubling him since his time in Paradis. Reiner, however, seems to have a new sense of purpose in the season finale and is keen to end his struggle with Eren once for all. Reiner might be able to kill Eren. This isn’t a show that plays safely. Perhaps that’s what Eren wants.
3. Mikasa, Eren or Armin will all die.
Frankly, the only way it’s even remotely plausible to consider Mikasa perishing is if she attempts to save Eren or stop him from putting his real plan into action. Despite Eren’s claim that she feels loyal because of her Ackerman blood and doesn’t love him, she does. She didn’t hesitate to criticize him for his actions in Liberio killing civilians and children. Armin was not afraid to throw some punches after Eren stated that he never hated Mikasa.
Armin could be up on the chopping block. He has shown that he isn’t afraid to put his life on the line to benefit humanity. However, it doesn’t seem like Attack on Titan would waste more time on Armin’s potential death after the major Armin/Erwin plotline in Season 3. Eren’s death seems most likely. Because he knows he is running out of time because of the curse Ymir. It’s almost as if Eren was planning to kill himself to save his friends. Let’s see how this theory holds up.
4. Both Jaeger brothers will be killed by Captain Levi.
Captain Levi’s life would be so much easier if he didn’t meet Zeke and Eren Jaeger. Only the captain of the Survey Corps, a tea-drinking, stoic Survey Corps captain, can defeat the Jaeger brothers.
5. Sasha is happy to be alive and enjoying Niccolo’s home-cooked meals.
What series is heartless enough to introduce a super cute pairing featuring Attack on Titan’s resident food lover and a Marleyan man who loves cooking after one-half of the couple has already died tragically?
Darn, you Attack on Titan. Sasha and Niccolo live in a happier world. They are happy, healthy, and cute together.
Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 2 premieres January 2022. Stream Attack on Titan via Crunchyroll or Funimation.