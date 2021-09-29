Here Are Some Theories On the Second Part of Attack on Titan Season 4?

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan anime

Season 4, Part 2 of the hit anime series Attack on Titan, will premiere in January of 2022. Based on the manga series of the same name by author Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan follows the journey of Eren Jaeger, who lives in a world within walls erected to keep humanity safe from man-eating Titans. After Titans attack Eren’s mom in their hometown, Eren vows revenge on all Titans. Until he learns who the true villains are behind the madness and bloodshed.