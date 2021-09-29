The Characters ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Fans Admitted They Hate For No Reason

The Characters 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Fans Admitted They Hate For No Reason
By Amy Comfi
The Characters 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Fans Admitted They Hate For No ReasonThere was plenty of hatred to go around on the Reddit thread, with the OP starting things off by naming Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) from “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” as one character they hate for no real reason. Other users chimed in to agree with that answer, while tons of other “American Horror Story” characters came up throughout the thread as well.

The answers ranged from some of the more prominent characters, like Ally and Ivy Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson, Alison Pill) from “Cult,” to surprising ones like Violet Harmon (Taissa Farmiga) from “Murder House” and Misty Day (Lily Rabe) from “Coven.” Some fans said they disliked every character certain stars have portrayed, while others were more specific. One Redditor even listed more than 20 “American Horror Story” characters they hate.The Characters 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Fans Admitted They Hate For No Reason

While the prompt asked users to list characters they dislike, some passionate users provided explanations. For instance, Bebe Babbitt (Frances Conroy) from “American Horror Story: Cult” outraged fans enough to spark discussions on how the character could have been improved. “Her motivations were so confusing, and this only worsened with the Valerie Solanas and SCUM backstory,” wrote u/OedipusCapulet, wishing that Babbitt had formed a “counter-cult” in the series. u/ITwinkTherefore1am built off that latter idea, writing, “A full-on cult-gang war between different gendered ideologies would’ve been excellent and could’ve even made a compelling political point that being too radical on either end of the political spectrum (left or right) is harmful.”

All in all, the thread’s discussions prove that, whether they love to hate them or hate to love them, even the most divisive “American Horror Story” characters still manage to get fans buzzing about the series.

