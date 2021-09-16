After 9 Months Of Dating Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Move In Together

Are Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise moving in together? The Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars are at the center of relationship rumors, and they may be taking a huge step together. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Playing House’

According to Star, Cruise is getting serious with Atwell. According to Star, Cruise and Atwell have been living together in England since the beginning of filming. A source explains, “Nobody is allowed to talk about [it] openly, but everyone knows they’re an item.” This news comes in the wake of a joint appearance at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Atwell even has a key to Cruise’s place, the outlet notes, and the blessing of his adopted children, Isabella and Connor. Cruise has waited a long time for someone special, and it seems he is finally doing it. A source concludes, “They’re very compatible, true partners and madly in love.”

What’s Going On With Tom Cruise?

It’s not allowed for anyone to talk about it. How is this source so sure about these two? Atwell and Cruise have become a popular pairing for tabloids, but there’s never been any formal confirmation. Although this tabloid is not the only one to mention them, it’s important to take their comments with a grain.

This outlet cites their appearance at Wimbledon but fails to mention that they weren’t alone. Atwell was not the only celebrity Cruise brought along to the tournament. Gossip Cop remains dubious about this pairing because tabloids have a terrible track record with Cruise relationships.

There’s One More Problem

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell filmed Mission: Impossible together for what felt like ages, so they’ve been in close quarters for some time. It would have been possible if this story had been published a few weeks sooner. Unfortunately for Star, this story arrives too late.

Atwell finished her work on M: I7. At the end of August, the two-year process came to an abrupt halt. In a touching Instagram message, she thanked Cruise and bid farewell to the production.

Cruise posted a cute photo of Atwell and Atwell just weeks ago. They certainly grew closer due to this film. Atwell and Cruise may continue to be seen together off-set, perhaps in Hollywood, which would indicate that they are dating.

Other Tall Tales

In 2019, Star ran a cover story detailing Cruise’s reunion with his daughter Suri Cruise. It couldn’t have happened. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Cruise working with Kelly Preston on Top Gun: Maverick. Also, she did not film any scenes for the yet unreleased sequel.

It wasn’t long ago that rumors ran rampant about Cruise getting serious with another Mission: Impossible co-star, Vanessa Kirby. Those rumors were completely unfounded yet still came back up when M: I7 production began. Since that pairing was totally false, it’s hard to buy into the Atwell rumors. In any case, they definitely are not living together right now because she’s not working on the film anymore. This story is totally false.