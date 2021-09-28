Hell’s Kitchen And 9 Other Cooking Competition Shows To Stream Right Now

Masterchef (Hulu)

Another Gordon Ramsey-created project, Masterchef collects several talented unknown chefs in a long competition to see who is going to become the next Masterchef, win a large cash prize, and possibly the culinary chance of a lifetime, going through crazy challenges, intense cookoffs, and many more moments of insanity.

Masterchef is another show that I personally relate to a little more than some of the others on here, because it usually features regular people. While shows like Hell’s Kitchen or Iron Chef often feature professionals in the business, Masterchef is stay at home mothers, firefighters, dog trainers – just regular people who have a true passion for cooking. The way they interact with food reminds me of Jon Favreau’s film, Chef, because they truly love the culinary world, and want to make it big, and this might be the best chance for them.

Stream Masterchef on Hulu.