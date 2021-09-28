7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Healthy Hair

When we think about ways to make our hair healthier, we tend to focus on our scalp or on the hair itself. However, the true secret to keeping your hair full and strong may be located not in your scalp, but in your intestines. Yes, you read that right. Your intestines are filled with bacteria called probiotics — and these are good bacteria that are essential for the operations of your digestive and immune systems (via ABC News and Cleveland Clinic). But additionally, research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that probiotics might help prevent your skin’s upper layers from becoming inflamed, which can lead to stronger, fuller hair follicles. Since yogurt also contains probiotics, it can help support these helpful bacteria in your intestines, in turn promoting healthy hair.

While yogurt in general can be beneficial for your do, Greek yogurt’s high protein content makes it especially good for your hair, as your strands are 95% protein (via WebMD and Activilong). In addition, this type of yogurt is also a good source of pantothenic acid, or vitamin B5, which not only can help with cholesterol and rheumatoid arthritis, but also is good for your circulation (via WebMD and Mount Sinai). And the better your circulatory system functions, the more blood travels to your scalp carrying nutrients that support your hair’s growth.