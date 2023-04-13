Height & weight difference explained

The surprise announcement that Liam Payne would be competing against Tommy Fury for a possible boxing match in the summer has left many stunned.

What initially appeared to be a teaser for a boxing match, has now been rumored as a charity soccer event.

Liam Payne releases boxing teaser

Whilst there’s been no confirmation yet as to what the event will actually be, Liam and Tommy both took to the social media site InstagramSharing what looks almost like a match poster from boxing.

One user commented, “April Fools was last week?” Whilst another joked “Liam, this is the wrong direction for you”.

However, some are starting to believe there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the potential boxing event. Many Instagram users pointed out that the 2023 Charity Soccer Aid Football Match will be held in Old Trafford (Manchester) on June 11.

Payne/Fury will be held at Old Trafford during the summer, according to the poster. It is quite a strange setting to host a boxing match, many people have pointed out.

It is possible that it will be a fight for the boxing title, but it appears more likely that the celebrities will face off in the pitch rather than the ring.

Liam VS. Tommy: Difference in weight and height

Payne will take on Fury in a sporting match as part of the build-up to Manchester’s event. Whilst there’s no confirmation of what the event will actually be, no doubt the physical qualities of both competitors will come into play. Here’s a breakdown of the weight and height differences between Liam and Tommy.

The Weight

Liam Payne reportedly Weight: 161 lbs (73 kg).

Tommy was 184.5 pounds (83.6 kilograms) at his last weigh in before his fight against Jake Paul.

Height

Tommy measures 183 cm (6ft) tall and has a reach reaching 203 cm (80in).

Liam stands at 175.3cm (5ft9). It is not known how far he can reach. His reach can be estimated at 172-177cm (68-70.2in).

