Are the Star Wars Celebration images of Rey pregnant real?

What is the truth behind this viral Star Wars image of Rey with a pregnant baby? HITC investigates.

Can you remember the first Star Wars trailer? For most fans of the monumental sci-fi franchise, that feeling has proven unforgettable and to say it gave goosebumps simply wouldn’t do the experience justice.

Since the series was resurrected, we’ve seen the franchise expand on Disney+ with shows such as The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett. Some have wanted to see the original cast of characters from the new trilogy.

One such fandom is the one that wants to see Rey again, as Daisy Ridley plays her. After being established as a Jakku bounty hunter in The Force Awakens she eventually learns more about her family.

Recently, many were stunned to discover an image of Rey, pregnant in Star Wars, while scrolling through Twitter. Is it real?

Star Wars Image of Rey Pregnant Debunked

The image of a pregnant Rey is not taken from an official Star Wars project that was unveiled at this year’s Star Wars Celebration. This is a fake.

Twitter user Thatstarwarsgrl shared the image with the caption: “Disney’s biggest reveal at SW celebration: Force Ghost Kylo Ren knocked up Rey…”

Star Wars Celebration, a fan convention that celebrates the franchise every year at various locations around the world is known as Star Wars Celebration. This year’s 2023 edition took place in London, and was held between the 7th – 10th of April.

This image was not captured at the time it was retweeted. It still has 264.9k viewers at the time it was published.

‘Pregnant Rey is a fake, correct?’

The image was seen by many people and is not trusted.

However, others have just shared their reactions. Here are some tweets to check out:

Rey is getting a movie

Although this pregnant photo is not real, Star Wars Celebration announced that Rey would be returning in a new film that will take place 15 years after The Rise Of Skywalker.

Daisy Ridley will reprise the role and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared a taste of what’s to come while Discuss The project is being done in collaboration with IGN.

“Well we’re 15 years out from Rise Of Skywalker, so we’re post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray,” Kathleen said.

“There’s a lot of discussion around, ‘Who are the Jedi? They are doing what? What’s the state of the galaxy?’ She’s attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, so that’s where we’re going.”

The movie has been announced but hasn’t entered production yet, so the aforementioned image couldn’t have been teasing the project.

