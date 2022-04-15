Heard’s ex-assistant says she was mean

FAIRFAX, Virginia — A former personal assistant to Amber Heard said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of then-husband Johnny Depp — but she said Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

Heard descended into screaming fits of blind rage, sent incoherent text messages at 4 a.m. and was often drunk and high on illegal drugs, Catherine “Kate” James testified in a video deposition that was played in court Thursday during the trial for Depp’s libel suit against Heard.

Depp, on the other hand, was very calm, almost shy, “like a total Southern gentleman,” James said.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has accused Heard of indirectly defaming him in a 2018 opinion piece that she wrote for The Washington Post. Heard refers to herself in the article as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The piece doesn’t name Depp. But his attorneys argue that it clearly references a restraining order that Heard sought in May 2016, right after Depp told her he wanted a divorce.

Depp denies abusing Heard, but Heard’s lawyers say evidence will prove that he did. The actor’s denials, they argue, lack credibility because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out and failing to remember anything he did.

The video testimony from James offered an inverse view: Depp was the peaceful one, she said, while Heard was frequently intoxicated and verbally abusive, including to her own mother, who has since died, and sister Whitney, who is on Heard’s witness list.

“Her poor sister was treated like a dog that you kicked, basically,” James said.

James, who worked for Heard from 2012 to 2015, said she was paid “very poorly.” She said she was hired with an initial salary of $25 an hour and that her duties ranged from picking up Heard’s dry cleaning to talking with the actress’ Hollywood agents.

James said she also was tasked with picking up two copies of any magazine that featured Heard and storing them in the garage to prevent Depp from seeing them. Heard went into a “blind rage” when James failed to place the magazines in the garage, James said.

Regarding Heard and Depp’s time together, James said Heard was a “very dramatic person” who was deeply insecure in the relationship. Heard often called James to cry and complain about Depp, she said.

“I remember one time she called me when she was alone in New York City, and she was crying and walking around the streets,” James said. She said she told Heard to go inside: “I was worried that the paparazzi might take a photo of her.”

James said she never witnessed any physical violence between Depp and Heard, and Heard never told her that he hit her.

“Just never had any evidence of it at all,” James said. “I was there almost daily at both her place then eventually at his place and ultimately at the Lofts downtown. It was a daily-basis experience morning, noon, night, all days of the week. I never once saw any evidence of anything.”

Some of the deposition focused on a text message that Depp had sent to James after he and Heard split up. Depp’s text read: “Come over for a spot of purple and we’ll fix her flabby ass nice and good.”

A lawyer asked if “spot of purple” meant wine and whether “her” meant Heard. James said she didn’t want to speculate.

“This is the way he writes,” James said of Depp. “It’s very random and you don’t sort of question it.…He writes in a very abstract way.”

Both Depp and Heard are expected to testify at the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court, scheduled for six weeks, along with actors Paul Bettany and James Franco and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. If the latter testify it will be by video.

Another witness who testified Thursday via video deposition was Laurel Anderson, the couple’s former marriage counselor who met with them jointly and separately and kept notes about their sessions. She said she thought the two were engaged in “what I saw as mutual abuse” initiated by one or the other, in part as a result of their separate experiences with abuse growing up.

Anderson said that Heard told her she had started fights and physically attacked Depp on some occasions over fears Depp would leave her.

“Because abandonment was her worst nightmare,” Anderson testified. “It was a point of pride to her, if she felt disrespected, to initiate a fight… If he was going to leave (a room) to de-escalate from the fight, she would strike him to keep him there. She would rather be in a fight than have him leave.”

She said Heard often dominated joint sessions due to her style of expression; Depp’s habit of withdrawing meant he didn’t speak up during these sessions.

“Ms. Heard had a jackhammer style of talking,” Anderson said. “She was very amped up. He had trouble talking at a similar pace. He was cut off a lot…This is how he didn’t have a voice. He couldn’t keep up with her rapid-fire way of conversation as he was really overwhelmed.”

Anderson said Heard was unsure what to do about the deteriorating marriage. Anderson said Heard asked her if she would have an “advantage if she leaves him and files with police for abuse first.”

“She said she doesn’t want to divorce, she wants to want to divorce,” Anderson said. “She loved him, he loved her, they knew what they were doing wasn’t healthy…She was strategizing about what to do.”

Anderson didn’t agree with Heard’s perception that she was a victim of abuse, and noted that Depp told her, during his solo counseling sessions, that “Amber gave as good as she got. I agreed,” Anderson said.

The last witness to testify Thursday, also via video deposition, was David Kipper, a doctor who treated Depp’s addictions to alcohol, cocaine and pain pills, among other substances. His testimony will continue Monday.

