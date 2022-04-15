Is Secondhand Cannabis Smoke As Bad As Secondhand Cigarette Smoke?

According to a recent research letter published in the JAMA Network Open, cannabis bong smoking in the home showed an increase in fine particulate matter (including toxic chemicals and carcinogens) in the air from 100-fold to 1000-fold, depending on the length of the smoking session. Even more worrisome, the researchers found that compared to cigarette smoking, cannabis smoking generated four times higher concentrations of this fine particulate matter and even 12 hours after a smoking session ended, particulate levels in the air remained 10 times higher than normal.

While there is no definitive data on the harmful effects of secondhand cannabis smoking on the lungs, the American Lung Association suggests smoke in any form is harmful to lung health. Cannabis smoke also contains psychoactive compounds, however, it’s unlikely one will feel high if they’re inhaling secondhand smoke, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse. For cannabis smokers living with non-smokers and others who may be at risk from secondhand marijuana smoke, smoking outdoors instead of in the house or trying other consumption methods like edibles may be worth considering.