Hear Sylvan Esso’s Sparse, Experimental New Single ‘Your Reality’

Sylvan Esso have released a fragmented, stripped-down new single, “Your Reality.” The track follows last month’s “Sunburn,” the electronic pop duo’s first new music since 2020’s Free Love.

The instrumentation on “Your Reality” is sparse, with Amelia Meath singing the vocals almost like a poem as she asks, “Were there rules originally, or are we learning how to be?”

In a press release, Meath’s bandmate Nick Sanborn describes the song as a “reference point for how weird we can take it. How bare and strange something can be.” The pair adds that the single marks a new chapter for Sylvan Esso, concluding a trilogy of their first three LPs.

Free Love, a nominee for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, was the group’s most recent album, marking Sylvan Esso’s third full-length. The album was a follow-up to 2017’s What Now, also a Grammy nominee.

This summer, the band will hit the road on a tour supporting Odesza and appear at a number of festivals — including Massachusetts’ Solid Sound Festival, Michigan’s Electric Forest, and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful.