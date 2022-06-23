Tensions High at Press Conference After Civil Jury Finds Bill Cosby Liable for Sexual Assault of Girl in 1975

A California civil jury has found Bill Cosby liable of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in the 1970s.

It took Judy Huth 47 years to bring the case before a jury, and they found in her favor in just two days.

“It’s been torture, just to be ripped apart, thrown under the bus, backed over. This to me is such a big victory,” Hutch said at a press conference.

Huth, now 64, says Cosby took her to a game room at the Playboy Mansion after she emerged from the bathroom. She testified that Cosby exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act.

“She proved with the jury’s verdict that Mr. Cosby did sexually assault her when she was a minor,” Huth’s attorney, Gloria Allred said.

“It went to trial and a jury took it seriously and found that [Cosby] sexually assaulted a child,” Allred also said.

The jury in Santa Monica awarded Huth $500,000.

There were fireworks at the press conference when Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, announced that the verdict was actually a victory for Cosby.

“There was no win here. She will not be getting a dime. We’re filing appeals,” Wyatt said.

“She doesn’t need a dime. She won already. Victory!” a bystander shouted.

Wyatt then turned his wrath on Allred.

“You’re going after a Black icon, our Black icon, Ms. Allred — Ms. Awful-red. Our Black icon!” Wyatt said.

Wyatt continued to claim the jury’s decision was a victory for Cosby, because jurors decided against punitive damages that could have cost Cosby in excess of $15 million.

In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to up to 10 years for indecent assault. After serving 2.5 years in state prison in Pennsylvania, his conviction was overturned. He was released last year.

At least one other accuser has filed her own civil case.