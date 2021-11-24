Hear Bloc Party: New Album Preview with ‘Traps”

Bloc Party will be releasing their sixth album. Alpha GamesNext spring. The first single of the album was unveiled by the band, an alt-rock track called “The First Single”. “Traps.”

“From the moment we wrote ‘Traps,’ we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album,”Kele Okereke, singer, songwriter, and guitarist said it in a statement. “Playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.”

The band Twitter update, “Thank you for waiting patiently, we’ve missed you and we can’t wait to share everything we’ve been working on.”

Alpha Games, a follow-up to the band’s 2016 LP Hymns, drops April 29th via Infectious/BMG. Nick Launay produced the 12-track album with Adam Greenspan.

In 2019, Bloc Party performed their acclaimed debut LP, 2005’s Silent AlarmThe entire album was taken on a U.S.-based tour. Indie-rock band, The Killers, previously performed the entire album at a London show in October 2018. The concert, along with several others from their European tour, was recorded and released live for an edition of Silent AlarmLast year’s release of, on 12-inch vinyl, CD and digital download.

Only Okereke remains from the group, along with Russell Lissack as lead guitarist. Silent Alarm era, with bassist Justin Harris and drummer Louise Bartle currently rounding out the band’s line-up.

Alpha GamesAvailable for Pre-Order Here.

Alpha Games Tracklisting:

1. Day drinker

2. Beware of Traps

3. The Truth is What You Need to Know

4. Callum is a Snake

5. Rough Justice

6. The Girls Are Fighting

7. There are many more things to come

8. Sex Magik

9. By Any Means Necessary

10. In Situ

11. If We Are Caught

12. The Peace Offering