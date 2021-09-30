Health Products You Thought Were Good For You But Actually Aren’t

The Master Cleanse is a fancy starvation diet that devout followers rant and rave about (per Healthline). However, this “cleanse” does more harm than good. The Master Cleanse is a 10-day (at least) situation in which you don’t eat. Instead, whenever you feel hungry — which must be constantly — you imbibe in some spring water doctored up with maple syrup, lemon juice, and cayenne pepper. At least six servings are required per day. Herbal teas and laxatives are allowed, if not encouraged, in addition to drinking a quart of salt water every morning to stimulate bowel movements.

The Master Cleanse rose to popularity because people believed it worked for weight loss, which is does because — newsflash! — starvation is a very effective temporary weight loss tactic. By creating such a dramatic calorie deficit, weight is lost, and you’d better believe you’ll save a few bucks on groceries. But following such a strict plan means that your body will not be receiving the micro and macro nutrients it needs to sustain life. On the Master Cleanse, you’ll mostly be getting calories from the maple syrup, which is yummy, but is only sugar. Six servings per day is the equivalent of about 138 g of sugar, far more than the recommended amount. Negative side effects abound from starvation and the Master Cleanse alike. These side effects include, but are not limited to, gallstones, constipation, bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, electrolyte imbalances, and blood sugar complications. This is definitely a trend that should be politely declined by one and all.