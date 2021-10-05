Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public’s Help to Solve Mystery

Has anyone in Colorado come across a giant pumpkin head?

A headless Halloween skeleton measuring a staggering 12 feet is baffling deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office since it was discovered in the middle of the night in the middle of a road.

The department has asked for the public’s help in locating the huge missing head, as well as the skeleton’s long, bony arms, which are also missing.

“If you know anything about it, or if you know where the head is, let us know,” the office tweeted.

The impressively sized Halloween decoration had been stolen from a family home, but ended up miles away by Saturday, when it was spotted by a motorist who made a truly spooking discovery while driving in the pitch dark.

“Imagine driving down the road at 2 a.m. and find(ing) a 12-foot statue missing its head and arms in the middle of the road. That is exactly what our reporting party saw. You never know what you’ll see during Halloween month,” the sheriff’s office said.

The family that reported the theft said the skeleton was quite expensive, and that their kids, ages 12 and 14, were disappointed and upset that someone stole it and then dismembered it.

“By the way, just so you have an idea how big this statue is, look at the photo of it with Deputy Stahl standing right next to it,” the department said. “Deputy Stahl is smiling now that it is daylight, but we are not sure there were that many smiles when our deputies came across the statue in the middle of the night … without its head.”

Anyone with information about who took the skeleton, or its missing parts, is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 303-660-7500.