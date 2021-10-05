Man, 22, Charged With Murder of Utah Football Star Aaron Lowe

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the September shooting death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, 21, Salt Lake City police said Sunday.

Buk M. Buk, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm, ESPN reported.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown tweeted the news Sunday, saying, “The person accused of murdering @UUtah student Aaron Lowe is in custody! Our homicide detectives did a remarkable job. They never gave up and pursued every lead to move this investigation forward.”

Buk also faces a charge of violating parole or probation, Fox 13 reported.

“This was a shooting that should have never happened,” Brown said at a press conference Sunday. “We have some answers today. I know there are still so many other questions that people want answers to.”

Lowe was killed just a few hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13 two weeks ago. A woman was also harmed in connection with the shooting.

The female victim survived the shooting underwent extensive surgery and remains in critical condition, police said.

“Multiple people who were not invited came to the party and were causing problems. Witnesses observed Buk Buk approach another person at the party, say something to him in a low voice, and then retrieve a pistol from the person’s shoulder bag. Witnesses then observed Buk walk down the driveway and across the street. Buk fired two or three shots at a male and female victim, who were struck by the shots and immediately fell to the ground,” a Salt Lake City Police detective wrote in the arrest report obtained by CBS News.

Police say Buk then walked up to Lowe and a female victim and fired “five or six more times while they were on the ground,” according to CBS News.

“[Buk] shot the victims and then walked up and shot them again. The surviving victim stated [Buk] was trying to ‘finish them off,’” a detective wrote in the report obtained by CBS News.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to the Salt Lake City police and the county clerk’s office for further information on Buk’s case and has not heard back.