He splits with his Hollywood superstar girlfriend after 5 years

HE is a regular on the “Sexiest Men Alive” lists and has long been lusted after by women and men alike.

Unfortunately, I’m not talking about myself. Colin Farrell is the one to be proud of, and he is now back on market.

I’ve been told the Irish actor has ended his five-year relationship with girlfriend Kelly MacNamara after his hectic work schedules pushed them apart.

A source said: “Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

“He spent months working on that along with the last Batman blockbuster, where he played Penguin.

“Colin’s schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits.

“There is no bad feeling between them but upholding a romantic relationship when your work schedule is so demanding became difficult to juggle.”

Kelly works as a PA at U2 guitarist The Edge. Colin and Kelly had been together since 2017, but have not been seen together in quite some time.

He previously explained the difficulties of dating Kelly, saying: “My girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work so often times we’re two ships passing in the night. But we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at.”

Colin was never open about his romantic life. However, he did date Lindsay Lohan (and Carmen Electra) in the past. He also had an affair with Britney in 2003.

She said at the time: “Yes, I kissed him . . . He’s the cutest, hottest thing in the world — wooh! But it was nothing serious.”

Kelly appeared to be hinting at a separation from the Irish actor when he received the Best Actor gong in January from Bond girl Ana de Armas. The award was for the role of Banshees.

He said of her role as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic about her life, Blonde: “Ana, I just thought you were extraordinary. Blonde, I was sobbing the whole night. I cried myself to sleep.” As the audience laughed, he added: “Not a joke, but you’re welcome to laugh.”

Recently, he was working on The Penguin (8-episode Series), a spin-off of 2022’s The Batman (Spin-Off).

His character will be back in November’s follow up to The Batman. Robert Pattinson is returning as The Batman’s caped crusader.

He will be busy this year with work, so I don’t think he has enough time to spend on dating.

But as one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, I’m sure there will be no shortage of offers.

Sza sizzles

SZA counts Adele as one of her biggest fans – and she will have plenty more after this shoot.

The American R&B singer posed in her underwear as part of a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims.

She wrote on Instagram: “Feelin fine and comfy in my @Skims.”

Sza, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, released her second album, SOS, in December and it has now spent 14 weeks in the Top Ten.

The singer performed on Thursday night in Los Angeles, California as part of her tour. Kim and Kylie Jenner were spotted dancing to Kill Bill.

Afterwards she shared a photo on Instagram of cream flowers with a note saying: “Thank you for having us, love, Adele x.”

Sza was a collaborator with Rihanna as well As Maroon 5, The Weeknd and Justin Timberlake.

Adele may be looking for a new collaboration after the endorsement.

ROUNDS A BELL

ABBA will reissue their debut album Ring Ring, which was released 50 years ago.

It came out in Sweden in 1973 when the band was called Bjorn & Benny, Agnetha & Frida.

They didn’t become to ABBA until second album Waterloo in 1974.

All singles and the entire record will be released on vinyl May 19.

Ring Ring’s title track was a No1 in Sweden and No32 here the following year. It did not chart in the UK.

NETFLIX GIVES A KISS TO US Netflix is set to release next year a BIOPIC that documents the beginning years of KISS. The group’s manager Doc McGhee said: “It’s a biopic about the first four years of Kiss. We’re just starting it now… That’s moving along and that’ll come in ’24.” The casting hasn’t been revealed for the movie yet, as Doc previously said he had no idea what actors were around to play younger versions of the band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. He said: “For casting to be accurate in terms of age, we are looking at actors in their early 20s. Honestly, I don’t know a whole lot of actors in their early 20s.” Kiss, who have had hits including Crazy Crazy Nights and Detroit Rock City, formed in 1973 and will end their farewell tour with two final shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2.

Regan is the most important role

PAUL GASCOIGNE used to be a singer and dancer on the pitch, and his son will do the same thing on stage.

His youngest child Regan, who won TV’s Dancing On Ice last year, has been snapped up for the cast of Take That’s musical Greatest Days.

Regan plays one of the characters in the show’s fictional boyband.

His appearance will be with Kym Marsh, her daughter Emilie Cunliffe and Rachel’s older and younger versions.

Regan’s casting is especially poignant given former England midfielder Gazza credited Take That’s Robbie Williams with helping him quit booze.

Paul said in 2004: “Robbie and I have become good friends.

“One of the nicest things he’s ever done was about six months ago. I had said to a paper during an interview that sometimes I find it tough trying to cope with things that I hadn’t ever done without the drink.

“Robbie called me up and said ‘these things can be achieved, you’ve just got to face your challenges’.

“I saw him the other day and thanked him face to face.”

Missy is with the Flo

FLO was awarded the Brits Rising star Award and BBC Sound of 2023, and they now have the support of an iconic hip-hop artist.

The new Brit girlband posed for this snap to promote their latest single Fly Girl, which samples Missy Elliott’s 2002 song Work It, and features a new verse from the US star.

Of the track and video, which were both released last night, Missy said: “Working with Flo has been nothing less than amazing.

“A few of their fans sent me clips of their performances and I immediately felt the authentic nineties vibe. They all sing lead well so it was easy for me to accept the invitation to record the album.

“They used the inspiration from my song Work It, and I felt they did it justice. I enjoyed it and I believe they have a long, great career ahead of them.”

It deserves high praise.

ROD STEWART’s summer tour just got a whole lot more flamboyant as Boy George & Culture Club are joining him on the road.

They will perform in Plymouth, Northampton and Durham in June then Bristol, Hull and Edinburgh in July, with Rod promising they will “misbehave.”

Boy George said: “I’m a massive Rod Stewart fan. When I was thirteen years old, Rod Stewart gave me a free ticket to the Lewisham Odeon show. I still love it that I can now support Rod Stewart on stage. He’s always been very charming to me.”

LEMAR returns with brand new material, ten-years after its last appearance.

Although his new sound sounds more mature, his voice is still as powerful and soulful as ever.

In an exclusive interview to celebrate today’s release of Page In My Heart the singer said: “I’d like to think my writing has grown up with me. Both topically and lyrically, things have improved.

“Sonically, maybe things have moved on, but I’d like to think that I’m the same artist underneath and hopefully my fans, people that are into me or people who are yet to discover me will be able to listen to my material from the beginning up until now, and still get a good sense of me over the years.”