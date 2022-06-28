Hay fever sufferers snapping up ‘miracle cure’ tablets that sell for as little as £4

A “MIRACLE cure” for hay fever is flying off the shelves, after it was made available over the counter for the first time.

Hay fever sufferers are rushing to stores to get their hands on the tablets that are available for as little as £4 in some supermarkets.

The super-strength medication is being sold under the brand names Allevia or Treathay in the UK – although it’s full name is Fexofenadine Hydrochloride.

Brits can find the drugs at high street stores like Boots, Superdrug and supermarkets like Asda and Tesco, Yorkshire Live reports.

Before this year, you could only bag yourself the incredible meds with an NHS prescription from your doctor.

So now the tablets are readily available – hay fever sufferers are streaming into the shops in search of them.

The tablets have been selling so successfully, some stores are even running low in stock, according to some shoppers.

One hay fever sufferer told Yorkshire Live the drug was “completely sold out” at three supermarkets in two different cities.

They added: “I bought some online but even on Amazon Prime, there’s about a week-long delay on orders and it took a week to arrive on the ‘next day’ delivery service.

“The reason is, it works. It’s much more potent than regular hay fever tablets, so my reactions are much more under control.

“I don’t know what I would have done without it this year, when the pollen has been absolutely crazy.

“Last year I got some on prescription, but now they’re available over the counter it’s much easier and cheaper to get hold of them – until they all sell out.”

Other fans of the cure shared their experiences, with one saying: “HAY FEVER SUFFERERS Allevia is now available over the counter and I haven’t felt this good in the summer for a decade.”

Another added: “I have gone from having the worst hay fever you will ever see anyone have in your whole life, to feeling like I’ve never had it. Allevia, you have cured me.”

POLLEN PROBLEMS

In fact, there’s a reason pollen has seemed “absolutely crazy” this year, with an unusually high pollen count across the country.

Hay fever is worse between late March and September – especially when it’s warm.

Summer sun is proven to circulate pollen and mould spores – leaving you red eyed and full of sneezes.

Most people tend to have their windows open during hot weather, making it easier for the pollen to float through your house.

Studies show that some are now less immune than usual to pollen, after spending months indoors due to Covid lockdowns.

Luckily, pharmacist Phil Day revealed the differences between your hay fever symptoms and Covid.

He explained that while a runny nose and coughing are symptoms of both, a Covid cough is continuous.

Sneezing and itchy eyes point to hay fever, wherease a high, feverish temperature is more likely to be Covid.

Unhelpfully, both Covid and hay fever can leave you without a sense of smell but shortness of breath is more likely to be a sign you’re positive for Covid.

Whether or not you manage to get your hands on the latest “miracle cure”, pollen proofing your home is always a good idea for those who suffer heavily.