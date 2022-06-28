Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accuses Nancy Pelosi of Elbowing Her Daughter

Texas GOP Congresswoman Mayra Flores is alleging Nancy Pelosi tried to shove her daughter out of the way during Flores’ swearing-in ceremony last week. Flores wrote: “I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. Period!!.” However, Pelosi’s staff tweeted out a clip saying it shows her “graciously greeting Rep. Flores’ children.”

