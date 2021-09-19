Harry & Meghan’s signature Hollywood pose is ‘unnatural and staged’ with one telling sign giving it away, says expert

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle wowed royal fans in a series of new glossy shots for Time magazine as they were named in the list of top 100 most influential people

And eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed something familiar about one of the snaps taken by photographer Pari Dukovic.

7 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wowed in a series of shots for Time magazine Credit: TIME / TIME100 – Photograph by Pari Dukovic for TIME

7 The duo are regularly photographed hand in hand Credit: Samir Hussein/British Photography Awards

7 They are also regularly seen staring into each other’s eyes Credit: Getty

In a more candid shot, the parents can be seen walking through a garden holding hands at they beam at each other – and this isn’t the first time we have seen the couple rely on this pose.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are regularly seen staring into one another’s eyes whenever a camera comes out.

Judi James, body language expert, said that although it is a romantic shot, this pose is not the candid or natural one the couple wants to portray.

Here she tells Fabulous Digital what the Sussex’s signature pose REALLY means…

“Eye-ball to eye-ball gazing can be used by a couple to transmit all sorts of messages, from ‘I love you’ to ‘Put that pint down, we’re leaving!’.

It signals exclusivity. A couple using long periods like Harry and Meghan can signal exclusiveness.

The eyes are the most telling part of the body and eye-gazing like this suggests a desire to tune into one another and read one another’s thoughts.

Combined with the kind of matching smiles Harry and Meghan are wearing it is also supposed to let us know they are each other’s fan.

When you do it as you are walking along like the Sussex’s though, it is actually an adopted pose rather than a natural and comfortable body language set-piece when performed as you walk along.

A swift glance might be natural but to walk and eye-gaze is tricky and unnatural, suggesting the Sussex’s adopt this look as a signal to the world rather than a spontaneous ritual.

🔵 Read our Meghan and Harry live blog for the latest updates

It suggests that this is a staged look as walking while prolonged eye-gazing would normally end in a tumble! This looks like something they enjoy performing for the camera.

It is clear that their smiles are rigid and over-expressed here, which suggests that this is an important message to send of unity and devotion.

It is more common in Hollywood red carpet posing. Celebrities like J-Lo or Ben use it to show that they are a valuable commodity and have only eyes for each other. Most celebrities will ditch the look if the cameras are off.

These photos show that Harry was a slow learner of this eye-gaze technique. You can often see Meghan gazing back at him in the beginning.

This is because it is a common pose with both Hollywood and Presidential couples. However, it is less common in the UK as we are more reserved about eye contact.

Edward and Wallis also adopted this signature look.

Having fled the royal family their poses often included this eye-gaze posing to signal they had done the right thing and were unarguably in love in a very equal way.”

The couple join prestigious names who have also graced the magazine’s cover – following the likes of Barack Obama, the first black US president.

Writing on their website shortly after the news broke, Meghan and Harry said they were “humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100” and went on to praise the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Okonjo-Iweala, who was also shortlisted.

They wrote: “Each of us can change our communities, all of us can change the world.”

A short profile accompanies the image, written by José Andrés whose food relief charity works closely with the Archewell Foundation.

7 Meghan and Harry were this week listed in Time’s top 100 most influential people in the world Credit: TIME / TIME100

7 Their photos together indicate equal amounts of devotion and romantic attraction Credit: Handout – Getty

7 Their shots together are not as candid as they may appear Credit: Getty Images – Getty

7 These poses are very common in Hollywood Credit: Getty

