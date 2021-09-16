Bridgerton Season 2 Nicola Coughlan Says The Upcoming Season Will be Spicier!

Netflix subscribers are eagerly awaiting Season 2 of the breakout time period piece series, Bridgerton. The Shonda Rhimes-produced series is based on the book series of the same name. It follows Daphne, a debutante, as she devises a plan to marry Simon Bassett. They quickly fall in love. Their lives as friends, family, rivals, and neighbors are also documented.

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020 and captured the No. The No. 1 spot in the most-watched Netflix list was taken by Bridgerton on Christmas Day 2020. The eight-episode debut season became the most-watched on YouTube, with more than 80,000,000 households watching it. In January 2021, a second season was announced. Seasons 3 and 4 were announced in April.

Fans are trying to find as many details as they can. A teaser is being shown by Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington.

“It was amazing! It was so exciting,” she told Entertainment Tonight in regards to the fanfare the show has received. “It’s the biggest awards in television so to be recognized by them is phenomenal. We were all super excited. We [are] in the middle of filming season 2 right now, so the new season 2 group chat was going off. It’s called ‘Bridger-2,’ which I picked that name and felt very proud of. I felt like, ‘That’s so smart!'”

This year, the show received 12 Emmy nominations. Regé-Jean Page, who starred as Simon Bassett, earned an Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for breakout star nod. He was a fan favorite, and Rhimes offered him an opportunity to return after only one season.

Coughlan suggests that fans can expect bigger and better episodes in the coming season. “When you do Season 1, you don’t know if you’re gonna get a Season 2, but we were like, ‘I really hope we get a chance to tell that story because people love it so much.’ And Kate is such a fiery character,” She said. “She’s like this strong, independent woman. We really wanted to get to that and the fact that we get to tell [it] is a real privilege. I think there’s also the fun of a second season that you don’t have to do the exposition in order to be like, ‘This is the world of Bridgerton.’ People get what Bridgerton is now, and it’s become this phenomenon, which is bonkers. But yeah, people know what they’re heading into, but they are not ready.”

Just as the second book, Season 2 follows Anthony, Daphne’s older brother, as he “intends to dominate the social season.” Simone Ashley stars as Anthony’s love interest, Kate Sharma. “Daphne and Anthony have such a good relationship and he involved himself so much in her and the Duke that now Daphne’s going to be like, ‘I want to do what you’re doing. I’m going to figure it out,’ and there’s a lot going on. It’s extremely dramatic,” Coughlan shared his thoughts on the upcoming season.