Happy Hardy and Heer Full Movie Download Leaked Online | Himesh Reshammiya Starrer Leaked

Singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya’s film Happy Hardy and Heer have been released only on 31 January 2020. Himesh has made a comeback at the box office after a long time with this film. Sonia Mann is seen in the female lead role in Happy Hardy and Heer. This is a romantic drama film in which Himesh is seen in a double role.

Himesh is looking stunning in both roles. He is stuck in a triangle love in this movie. Himesh falls in love with a girl but one day he comes to know that the girl loves someone else. Himesh has played the character of both the lovers of the girl, in such a way, who meets the girl, on which the story of the film seems to revolve.

Happy Hardy and Heer Full Movie Leaked Online

It’s unfortunate that the Bollywood movie Happy Hardy and Heer leaked online right after the release. This is the fate of almost all the movies in the Indian film Industry. Piracy is considered a serious offense and almost all of the theatres take adequate precautions to prevent this. Yet there are a lot of small theatres with no particular safety system to prevent recording.

The movie songs are already trending in youtube and are in the favorites playlist of many as his other songs. The experts are predicting that the opening itself will be grand for the movie and will earn at least 1 crore from the beginning.

This movie was very much trending because of the songs in this film are sung by internet fame singer Renu Mandal. The song Teri Meri is now known for everyone. Renu was given a chance to sing for the movie along with Himesh by Himesh himself seeing her talent by a video posted by someone from the railway station. Many came forward to help her in different ways after that.