Choosi Choodangaane Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will The Film Get Through This?

Telugu movie Choosi Choodangane which had released on January 31st got leaked online the same day by piracy websites. A romantic film with the lead role done by Shiva Kandukuri is in the genre of Romantic comedy. Shiva Kandukuri, Varsha Bollamma, and Malavika Satheesan are the other important cast members with noticeable roles. The story is written and directed by Sesha Sindhu Rao. Under the banner of Dharmapatha Creations, Raj Kandukuri did the production.

Choosi Choodangane Full Movie Leaked On Release Day

Choosi Choodangane was leaked by the fraud piracy site Tamilrockers. It will give a huge blow to the movie collection record from the very first day. It will never be able to get the hold of the market with its pirated copy lingering all over the internet.

It will negatively affect the movie from the very first day. Such rapid piracy shows how much pathetic measures are taken to prevent piracy is. With the technology growing at such an exponential rate, the measures taken to hinder cyber crimes are inefficient at large.

It is now known to anyone that any movie is easy to access within the first few days of release, if not on the release day itself as we saw here. The advent of telegram groups coupled with the Google drive and all made it far easier and safer for the criminals spread the copy.

As Choosi Choodangane is a low budget movie, maximum collection from the theatres is highly important for the cast and crew. Or else the hard work put in for the production of the movie will all be in vain. We, Central Recorder team, strongly recommend you to watch movies directly from the theatre screens itself. Supporting piracy is as punishable as doing piracy.

