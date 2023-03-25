Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for Defending Her Amid “Hard” Time

Hailey Bieber It’s like a less lonely girl.

After Selena Gomez shared a message defending the Rhode Beauty founder amid recent online criticism she’s been received, Hailey also issued a note of gratitude.

Selena, 26, said that “I have to thank Selena” for her words. The message was sent by the young woman. Instagram Stories: Shared Read March 24, “The past few weeks were very difficult for all involved, and millions are witnessing hatred around this. This is extremely dangerous.”

She said, “While social networking is an amazing way to connect with and build community,” that moments such as these only cause extreme division rather than bringing people together.

As Hailey—who is married to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber—went on to note, “Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently from what they were intended.”

