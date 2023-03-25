Benidorm experts reveal how to get £2 fry ups and FREE drinks

TWO Brits have revealed how to have a Benidorm holiday on the cheap – and have won fans online.

TiKTok users Grumet and Dazza visit the Spanish resort several times a year, and have scouted out all of the cheap eats.

The pair also have revealed how to do a bargain holiday without spending too much.

In one of his videos, he showed how you can get return flight and hotel for five days for just £133.

Grumet told the Central Recorder: “I can do a full week – accommodation, flights, food and drink for under £250.”

He explained that you can get return flights for around £30, especially during the winter season.

Another way to save money is to know where the cheap cafes and bars are.

He continued: “You can get a Full English fry up for £2.50 at Uncle Ron’s and Auntie Bella’s Yorkshire Pride.

“[And] you can get pints for 80p from Uncle Ped’s and Cafe Benidorm – it costs more for a cup of tea than it does for a pint of lager.

Tiktoker Dazza revealed the cheap drinks in one of his videos.

Pints of both Amstel and Fosters, both of which are only €1 (88p) – the same as the price of a cup of tea or coffee.

Elsewhere in Benidorm, Dazza uncovers places offering shots for as little as €2 (£1.76), Jagerbombs for €5 (£4.41) and buckets, containing five pints each, for €5.90 (£5.20).

Pints of vodka Red Bull are as little as €5 (£4.41) in some bars, as are cocktails, as Dazza shows in his videos.

With the average pint costing around £5.99 in London, the deals are a bargain.

if you don’t want to pay a penny, there is a way to get a free drink too.

Grumet added that many bars will offer you free drinks if you go in – so recommends going in for it, before leaving for the next bar offering a free drink.

We’ve also found some great Benidorm holiday deals from £231pp, including return flights.

Benidorm has even warned Brits to expect sold out hotels this Easter holidays due to demand.

