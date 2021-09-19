Hailey Bieber responds to ‘big, fat’ lie that Justin ‘mistreats’ her

Hailey Bieber is responding to rumors about her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber.

During her appearance on Friday’s episode of “4D with Demi Lovato,” the model sounded off on rumors that her husband is “not nice to her” and “mistreats” her, calling the allegations “big, fat” lies.

In July, a video circulated online of what appeared to be Justin yelling at Bieber in Las Vegas. According to Buzzfeed and Elle, Bieber later took to her Instagram Stories to say she had any amazing weekend and that any other narratives were false.

“There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” Bieber told pop star Demi Lovato, who hosts the show. “It’s so far from the truth, and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”

She added: “I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I’m just like, ‘Huh?'”

According to Bieber, it’s been important to remind herself “what is actually the truth” in the face of falsehoods. And the truth, she says, is that she and Justin have “literally never been more obsessed with each other and have so much fun together.”

But that doesn’t mean their relationship hasn’t had challenges, she added. The model noted that she is someone who likes her own space and that losing her independence was “one of the biggest things that scared me about getting married.”

But luckily, she said, she and her husband “both really value space.”

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get candid on turning a bad breakup into a good marriage

“One of the things that I love the most is if we’re out somewhere together… we could separate for hours at a party and find each other for five minutes and be like, ‘Hey are you having fun? O cool. See you in a bit.’ And just like keep moving,” she said. “That feels like a good space to me.”

The couple became in engaged in July 2018 after reigniting their relationship a month earlier following years of on-again, off-again dating rumors. The couple married quietly in September 2018 and held a ceremony for their family and friends a year later.

Justin Bieber hints at having kids with wife Hailey Bieber: ‘I’m not in a rush’