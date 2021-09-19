Dawn French ditches iconic brown bob for cropped silver locks

Dawn French debuted her brand new hairstyle on social media. The Vicar of Dibley star was inundated with compliments on her new do

Dawn French has ditched her trademark brown bob for a brand new hairstyle.

On Tuesday, Vicar of Dibley’s star posted her new look to social media.

Dawn shared a picture of her locks transitioning from her classic style to a new look in a post on her Instagram account.

“Cutting off all the old colour…gradually getting there with the grey….” Dawn started her caption for her 215,000 followers.

The snap shows Dawn’s new style. She has removed her brown hair, which was the usual look for the comedian.

In the caption, the mum-of-one then goes on to reveal the ultimate goal for her new hairstyle.

“Starting short… aiming at the old bob in full grey glory…. It’s a process… I’m not great at patience….” She went on.

Friends and fans quickly complimented the star’s bold new image.

“Love it. I’m next,” Andi Osho, actress, joked underneath Dawn’s latest social media post.

“It’s great. I embraced my lovely silver hair during the pandemic. Best thing I ever did,” One fan commented.

A third added: “You’re going to look great! I truly believe it!”

Earlier this year, Dawn informed her online fans that she was embracing her grey hair in the future.

While showing off a funky new undercut on Instagram, the French and Saunders star revealed she was getting ready to “welcome the grey” as she grew older.

“Going lighter bit by bit to welcome the grey… with an undercut surprise happily..!” Dawn revealed this to her followers back in June.

“Hello, there is a woman in her 60s….” The star continued.

Dawn has always been excited by the prospect of growing older, dubbing her current age the ‘Autumn’ of her life.

Fearne Cotton interviewed Dawn, 63, about finding peace in Cornwall after her move.

“I find the clutter of it overwhelming. I think I’m not meant for a city… that isn’t the real me. The real me is quiet,” Dawn told the podcast host when looking back on her old life in London.

The star then went on to discuss how settled she is now she lives by the coast.

“There is, without a doubt, the beauty here. I can do nothing but connect with that. It makes me calm, it makes me happier, and it gushes my mind with better ways of thinking,” she confessed on the Happy Place podcast.

“I find quite there. I have been noisy all my life and loved it, but essentially I am a quiet person,” she added.

“I’ve gone back to where my family is. “I feel like my mom is always there, and that’s home for me.”

Dawn was born in Wales but spent most of her childhood in Cornwall.