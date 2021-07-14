‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: The Stylish Neon Noir Woman-centric Film of 2021

Gunpowder Milkshake features an ensemble star cast featuring actresses like Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, & Paul Giamatti. The film has already premiered on the 14th of July 2021. Some critics say that the film features excessive garnish and color.

Nevertheless, the film has failed to acquire brownie points due to its progression in the storyline. The premise is solid, and the foundation is great. The only thing that sets the film apart is the world-class acting, visuals, and action-packed stunt sequence. Long story short, Gunpowder Milkshake is a butt-kicking action feminist film, and the woman fighters are formidable.

The gender-altering dynamic with noir action provides a great start to something radically new, but the story is a little bland for our taste.

Gunpowder Milkshake: What makes the film different?

There is an underlying suspension of self-belief or disbelief irrespective of using diligent craft. Further, the film broke down into an imitative, glossy wreck of an action film, yet the relationship between the mother and the daughter was a massive highlight.

Technically, Gunpowder Milkshake is the perfect action/killing film that you can watch while sipping on a milkshake, and we recommend strawberry.

How about a conventional buzzkill attitude? Well, the 50s’ noir style killer-for-hire style seems a little bit of a myth in the film taking place in 2021. The film did manage to pull its audience, even us, into its eerie, uncanny realm by showcasing utter desperation for the audience’s attention.

Karen Gillan in Gunpowder Milkshake

Who doesn’t love the Doctor Who Alumna, Gillan? She’s made a big name for herself in breakthrough roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Jumanji, Outcast, Oculus, Selfie, and Avengers film series.

Gillan has pulled some of the great action sequences in Gunpowder Milkshake. Even her acting prowess is amazing. She manages to pull off the role that looks badass as well as fun. Additionally, Lena Headey, Paul Giamatti, Carla Gugino shine in their respective characters.