“The Chi” Season 4 Full Episodes Watch Online | Disney+ Hotstar & Showtime

The Chi Season 4 is officially out, and it’s ruling the box office with a rating of over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. The fourth installment of The Chi has already dropped seven super intense episodes and now it’s time for the last two episodes of the season.

The Chi is one of the top-rated Showtime original drama series featuring Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and more. The show debuted on Showtime on January 7, 2018, and experienced a storm of good reviews from the viewers. Its high drama plot with some crunchy twists impressed the audience, and the show garnered tons of praise. Creator Lena Waithe has added the most entertaining flavors in her show and The Chi is now successfully running for its fourth chapter.

The Chi follows a fateful turn of shocking events that pass through the Southside of Chicago. It connects the tragic incidents of the lives of some communities and includes Ronnie, Brandon, Kevin, and Emmett, in a strange way. Season 4 of The Chi has officially marked its debut on May 23, 2021, and till now it has delivered seven bombastic episodes.

The Chi Season 4 All Episodes

The fourth installment of The Chi will bring nine entertainment-loaded episodes revolving around its central characters. The first seven episodes of the series are already available on Disney+ Hotstar. While the release date of the upcoming twop episodes is also revealed. Check out the complete details below –

Episode 8 – “Love Jones” – The eighth episode of The Chi Season 4 will land on July 18, 2021.

The eighth episode of The Chi Season 4 will land on July 18, 2021. Episode 9 – “Southside With You” – The ninth and the season finale episode will arrive on Hotstar on July 25, 2021.

How To Watch “The Chi” Season 4 Online For Free On Hotstar?

“The Chi” Season 4 is available for the Disney+ Hotstar paid-subscription holders. Hotstar offers two subscription plans – VIP, which costs Rs. 399 per year and Premium version, which costs Rs.1499 per year. However, many users don’t prefer to spend their money on purchasing a paid membership. So, they often lean to pirate websites to download movies and series for free. But, now with the Hotstar free trial account, you don’t have to use any unethical ways to enjoy “The Chi” Season 4. You can now easily grab the 30-day free trial account of Hotstar and watch your favorite shows for absolutely free. Follow the steps below to get a hands-on Disney+ Hotstar free trial account –

Reach out to the official website of Hotstar.

Now, simply sign up for the free trial account. Note: You will need a Jio sim or any other eligible sim to access a free trial account.

Enter your payment details.

Set up your account and now you can enjoy “The Chi” Season 4 All Episodes for free.

Hotstar only avails a 1-month free trial account to its new users. So, make sure to cancel your Hotstar membership before the expiry of the trial days. Or else it will charge the membership fee from your account.

