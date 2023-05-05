Gummy Bear implants are safer than silicone?

Charlotte Plastic Surgery reports that many people prefer gummy-bear implants because they offer a firmer, more natural look than silicone implants. This may make gummy implants more appealing to certain patients. But are they safer in general?

Both types of implant are medically considered safe. However, gummy-bear implants offer certain benefits other implants do not. Gummy bears have less of a risk for wrinkles and folds. The gummy bear implants are less likely to move in their place and you have a lower chance of scarring, capsular contracture or other complications.

Gummy bears may be an excellent option for breast reconstruction surgery for cancer patients, since they do not require existing breast tissue to work (via Premier Plastic Surgery). Finaly, and as mentioned above, the safety of gummy bear implant is enhanced by the fact that they are leak-proof in case the exterior shell of the implants gets damaged.