“Grimm” Season 7 Release Date: Renewed Or Canceled?

NBC’s popular police procedural drama series, “Grimm” last aired its sixth season in March 2017. However, it’s been four years, the makers kept the future of the show in the shadows. The fans are tired of binge-watching the old episodes. So, we have collected some hot news about “Grimm” Season 7.

Created by Stephen Carpenter, David Greenwalt, and Jim Kouf, “Grimm” is one of the top crime-drama shows on the NBC Network. With its debut in October 2011, the series delivered the perfect blend of crime, action, suspense, and fiction. The story follows Nick Burkhardt, the Portland Homicide detective. It is a fantasy-based thriller that delivers some insane moments to the fans. Nick is additionally a Grimm, the last descendent from the royal guardian family. As the story proceeds, we witness his deadly encounters with some fierce animals. With six power-packed seasons, “Grimm” has collected an overall rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and fans of the series are still waiting for its comeback with Season 7. So, will NBC renew “Grimm” for Season 7? Check out the latest details below.

“Grimm” Season 7 Renewal Status – Will It Return On NBC?

“Grimm” Season 6 premiered in 2017 on the NBC Network. With the sixth installment, the makers delivered a total of 123 episodes, but the fans are demanding more. Unfortunately, the heartbreaking news coming out is the 123rd episode marked the finale of “Grimm” and the show may not return with Season 7. So, we can say NBC’s “Grimm” Season 7 is officially canceled.

But there is also some good news for the crime-drama series fans. An official spin-off of “Grimm” is gearing up to land on the NBC network soon. The new show will be produced by Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes. While Melissa Glenn will curate the series.

“Grimm” Season 7 Release Date

“Grimm” Season 7 is officially canceled by the creators. There will be no more seasons from “Grimm”. However, a new spinoff show is arriving soon. So, keep your eyes on our page as we will update you soon on the upcoming crime thriller. Till then you can enjoy “Grimm” Season 6 here – Grimm Season 6.