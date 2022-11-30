Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams recalled being in awe of Sarah Drew during intimate scenes, including one when he forgot he was acting

Jackson Avery, April Kepner and others aren’t even currently working at hospitals. Grey’s Anatomy’s Grey Sloan Memorial, and yet the A couple that is always together It is one of the most loved by fans. There’s something about the combination of the characters’ on-screen chemistry and the mutual admiration actors Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew have for each other that makes them simply magnetic. They have been nothing but happy together. There are many things you can say about your partner that are complementary Williams continued to follow this trend throughout the years by recalling two intimates Grey’s Anatomy He was awestruck by the scenes.

Jesse Williams reflected on one of the couple’s most iconic (and hottest) scenes, which occurred in Season 8’s “Let the Bad Times Roll,” after they had been overpowered by their medical boards, he saw them hook up. He shared his story. Insider that was such a big scene for Sarah Drew, because that part of her character hadn’t been explored, and he was in awe of her performance. He said:

April had never been in her body and displayed that level of confidence and sexuality, as well as sultriness, before.

Knowing that Jesse Williams recognized that moment of sexual awakening for April — to the point where he didn’t even recognize his scene partner — makes me love the relationship these actors share even more. That kind of respect between him and Sarah Drew is part of what’s had fans clamoring for a Japril spinoff for years. And with Ellen Pompeo will be leaving Grey’s Anatomy Now would be the Perfect time to spinoff To come to fruition.

Longtime fans know that Jackson and April’s relationship wasn’t without struggles accompanying the snuggles, though, and Jesse Williams also talked about Sarah Drew’s performance in Season 11’s “All I Could Do Was Cry.” That episode showed the birth of Jackson and April’s son Samuel, who had been diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta and lived only a few hours. Williams stated that he “didn’t know the difference” Drew was playing Drew, but Drew wasn’t real childbirth. He even forgot that Drew was acting. He stated:

Thank you, Lord, that was it. … I was right there with her and was so focused on what was happening, I almost lost sight of the fact that I was actually supposed to be watching. It was all I could do to keep my attention on her.

Sarah Drew can’t deny the impact it had on Jesse Williams. It was an emotional day. That was ten hours later. Heartbreaking scene (She went into premature labor With her baby who was born a little over a month prematurely and spent two weeks in NICU.

You might not have to. Grey’s Anatomy Krista vernoff, the showrunner, is not surprised by how much Sarah Drew loves Jesse Williams. In the Season 18 finale, they made a surprise guest appearance. Williams went back to the directoire You will appear on a Season 19 episode. Meredith Grey’s big move , so hopefully they’ll keep feeding us these little Japril updates.