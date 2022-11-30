Review of ‘Violent night’: David Harbour, in Bloody Action Santa Comedy

A joke that used to be made about the type of pitches movie executives responded to is now gone.“It’s ‘Avengers 2’…meets ‘Glass Onion’!”The audience’s response to () really matters. We’re The ones that like special-sauce tacos wrapped in bacon and served on a burger with a pizza crust. You can also find them here. “Violent Night” The movie is very serious about the large appetite of its audience. The title might lead you to expect a holiday horror film, with Santa as a mad slasher ­— but, you know, we’ve been there, eaten that. The In “Violent Night,” David Harbour is the jovial and quirky actor. “Stranger Things” And the 2019 “Hellboy” reboot, does in fact play a dissolute Santa who cruises through Christmas on a bender of holiday cookies and random alcohol, peeing and puking off the side of his sleigh — but in movies like “Bad Santa,” we’ve tasted that fast-food combo, too.

To wake up the jaded taste buds of today’s holiday movie audience, you need a piece of entertainment that’s truly going to combine flavors. So consider this: a comedy about a filthy-rich family whose members can’t stand each other but gather anyway, on Christmas Eve, at the Greenwich, Conn., mansion of their misanthropic matriarch, Gertrude Lightstone (Beverly D’Angelo), for a little forced holiday cheer. Before the festivities have begun, they’re set upon by a ruthless team of home invaders led by a psycho who calls himself Scrooge (John Leguizamo). With a warm greeting, he sets the tone. “Bah humbug, motherfucker!,” The Yuletide spirit of foul-mouthed Yuletide spirits can only escalate from there.

Scrooge, who’s been casing the joint for months, knows that there’s $300 million hidden in the vault below, and he has arranged it so that everyone — catering staff, security agents — is secretly working for him. What he wasn’t counting on is Santa Claus, who’s making his yearly Christmas pitstop. Santa is a bit of a Scrooge himself: a drunk and a curmudgeon who can’t get over what consumerist zombies today’s kids have become. But he’s also got special powers. His ability to glide up and down chimneys, using a tiny flicker of his nose. Or the golden digital scrolls he unfurls with a list of what each kid has done that’s naughty or nice? That’s all.

This Santa is, however, primarily a weapons-welding badass. He’s many centuries old and started off, in vintage Kris Kringle fashion, as some sort of earthy Scandinavian Viking warrior. Now he’s like a member of the Expendables, dispatching enemies with old-school brutality. He becomes the death-wish Thor when he takes out a huge metal hammer. Since then, however “Violent Night” is a Christmas movie, it’s all in good fun! Particularly when Trudy, the teenage daughter of Jason (Alex Hassell), is sent by Trudy (Leah Brady), who is the honorable Lightstone clan member. “Home Alone” It’s all medieval when the invaders get their hands on you. So that throats can get punctured with nails, ladders traps the home invaders. Heads and necks are then scalped. This is how someone might describe it in a movie like this: That’s what I’m talkin’ about. Perhaps I should say, Have a little bit of gonzo Christmas.

Everybody in the entertainment media industry, even me, have written articles over the past week about the problems with the critically acclaimed award films at the box-office. After another. “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “She Said,” “Triangle of Sadness,” And “Till” All of them are crawling towards a potential gross of around $10 million. (“The Fabelmans,” A more prominent pedigree will most likely make it to $20 million. This is Marvel’s age, and we know it. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” The triumphant counterexample is But even in 2022, people don’t Just Marvel films are worth a visit. One of the things that’s defeated adult moviegoing is the insatiable hunger for unabashed junk food like “Violent Night.” The movie has no comic-book hook; it’s a trash-compactor genre buffet that smashes together a dozen things you’ve seen before. It’s not. that’s The hook. “Violent Night” is amusing in a few spots, wearying in more than a few others, but to complain about it in the way that I’m doing is to come off as churlish. It’s a movie that feeds the beast.

David Harbour exudes a sense of friendliness that gives him the perfect actor to portray a down-in the-dumps Santa. But, underneath his bloody gray hair, Harbour is the man we wish he was. John Leguizamo refuses to call anything; as Scrooge, the sociopath who detests Christmas, he is a slapstick comedy. Beverly D’Angelo, Edi Patterson, and Cam Gigandet play the rest of the Lightstone clan as walking high-camp horrors, and Alexis Louder, as Jason’s estranged wife, lends a lone note of stubborn sanity to the proceedings. “Violent Night,” with its action-thriller soundtrack built around themes from classic Christmas songs, is a movie that makes you think: What’s next, “Massacre on 34th St.”? Christmas movies, like all Hollywood pulp, build on one another, and maybe this is just one more age-of-nothing-sacred holiday mish-mash, but “Violent Night,” Its performance could lead to new types of action/Christmas depending on its results. You can imagine lines such as “God bless us — every one, motherfucker!” You have endless possibilities.