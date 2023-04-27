Grant Gustin is cast in The Flash as Barry Allen.

Grant Gustin in The Flash Movie Cast Confirmed? HITC investigates.

The purpose of trailers is to lure audiences to the cinema. In the case The Flash’s, the trailer will probably have anyone with an interest in superhero films flocking to the theaters this Friday, 16th June 2023.

This 13th DCEU installment, directed by Andy Muschietti brings back Ezra Miller as the Justice League protagonist, alongside Batman. Ben Affleck, the original caped crusader, is also returning, along with Michael Keaton, the only one to have worn the costume for the first time in 1989.

Fans have been focusing their attention on the cast after watching the second trailer. Naturally, the focus has turned to The Flash star from The CW show. Is Grant Gustin playing Barry Allen in The Flash film?

Grant Gustin, is he in The Flash cast?

The 33 year old American actor himself has confirmed that he does not belong to the cast of The Flash.

TVLine asked him if he planned to attend with a definitive "no" but was sure to inform fans of whether he was pursued to make a cameo.

“There’s been a lot of rumors out there for a long time and no one’s come out directly and asked me, ever, on the record,” he clarified. “You know, people ask me on the street all the time and, yeah, I’m not keeping some big elaborate secret.”

The Flash on The CW premiered just a few days after.

Eric Wallace is the showrunner for the DCEU and has developed a different vision of the character than what has appeared in Justice League or other DCEU films.

‘That’s my Flash’

Although Grant has already confirmed that he’s not in the movie, some have hopped onto Twitter to offer their hopes and their thoughts on the forthcoming blockbuster.

Grant Gustin goodbye

“I just did my last ADR (automated dialogue replacement) session for Flash ever,” the star recently told his followers on Instagram. “Officially done. Thank you to everybody.”

For those who were unaware, the show’s ninth season was confirmed as its final one.

The series finale – season 9 episode 13 – will premiere on Wednesday, May 24th 2023.

Eric has recently commented on the recent season. You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. with CBR: “At the end of the day, this is a show about family. That’s what it is all about. That was the number one priority that runs through all the stories of Season 9.”

Ultimately, a happy ending was a “number one priority.”

The Flash is set to open in theatres this Friday, 16th June 2023.