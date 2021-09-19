Grandad of boy, 6, orphaned in cable car crash denies kidnap after taking him to Israel amid family custody battle

THE grandad of a six-year-old boy orphaned in a cable car crash who took him to Israel in a private jet has denied kidnapping the child.

Shmulik Peleg, the father Eitan Biran’s mum, is now engaged in a bitter custody battle with the boy’s paternal relatives.

6 Eitan Biran was orphaned when his dad Amit, mum Tal and little brother Tom were killed in a cable car crash Credit: Newsflash

6 Eitan was the only survivor as 14 passengers died in the horror above Lake Maggiore in northern Italy Credit: AP

The boy was the only one of 15 on board to survive after a cable snapped, sending the gondola tumbling down Mount Mottarone near Stresa, Italy.

Eitan was left without his mother Tal, 26 and father Amit, 30. He also lost his two-year-old brother Tom, and great-grandparents Itshak Cohen.

According to Italian juvenile court officials, the child would be living with Aya Biranniko (near Pavia), in northern Italy.

Relatives in Italy claim that the child was not allowed to fly to Israel.

Peleg, 58, acknowledged in an interview with Israel’s Channel `12 he drove the child from Italy into Switzerland before flying him back to Israel but said “we departed in a totally legal way”.

“I believe that one day Eitan will grow up and say grandfather, you did everything for me, you saved me,” Peleg was tearful.

“And my daughter, who one day will meet me in heaven, will be proud of me that I saved her son.”

Peleg stated that he did not take a regular flight from Italy as he wanted to be able to travel as quickly as possible with his child without exposing him too many people.

The Israeli authorities had approved his and Eitan’s passports the day before they made the journey, he said.

Eitan now faces a custody battle between his Italian paternal family and his Israeli maternal grandparents.

His Israeli relatives deny that he was abducted and say they are acting in his best interests.

Two of the child’s paternal relatives met with Eitan in Israel on Saturday at his grandfather’s home, The Times of Israel reports.

‘LEFT LEGALLY’

Eitan’s uncle Hagai and his wife said via their lawyers that although the child seemed to be physically well “it was worrying to see that little Eitan showed clear signs of incitement and brainwashing”.

Aya Biran, a petitioner to the Italian courts asking for Eitan’s safe return to Italy has also been opened by Italian authorities.

Aya Biran also stated to police that Peleg had not returned Eitan to her house as promised.

Since June, the youngster has been living in his aunt’s home so that he can visit his six-year-old cousin.

She stated that the boy has been receiving physical therapy and psychotherapy ever since his hospital release.

Eitan was scheduled to receive follow-up medical care this week, including one in Turin.

“His bed was empty, his toys and clothes had been left behind.

“His new desk, school backpack, notebooks, pencil case and books were ready for his first day of class on Monday,” The woman was distraught and said,

The aunt contended that when the maternal grandfather had come to pick him up for an arranged visit on Saturday morning, it was agreed that the boy would be back by dinner.

According to Italian news reports, Eitan did not return home on Saturday night. His concerned aunt filed a report with the police.

According to reports, the boy has both an Israeli and Italian passport.

The Times reports that the lawyer Aya’s lawyer, Armando Simbari, alleged: “This was a real international kidnapping.

“[Aya] Biran-Nirko was given guardianship by two courts who wanted Eitan to have continuity in his life.”

He added: “After the aggressive demands by the Pelegs, the courts here ordered the grandfather to hand over Eitan’s Italian passport by August 30, which he didn’t. They alerted frontier authorities to ensure he didn’t try and leave with Eitan.

“The fact he got through makes us think he used a private jet. We hope that international treaties with Israel will allow him to return.

According to paternal relatives the maternal family had challenged the custody arrangement in Italy that allowed Eitan to live with Aya who is a doctor and has her own children.

In August, the Sun Online reported that his Aunt Gali – who also claimed to be Eitan’s guardian – had accused Aya of “kidnap”.

Tal’s sister Gali warned last month that she would be taking legal action so her nephew could have a “normal” life in Israel.

Gali stated that Tal was taken by relatives who didn’t even know him.

“She [Aya Biran-Nirko] was not close to him in any way. The family there won’t take him to a park or out to eat, things we have done so he feels he has a family.”

Gali claimed that her sister valued her family’s Jewish-Israeli identity, and she worries it will be lost if the boy is raised in Italy.

Tal and Amit lived in Italy while Amit completed his medical degree.

Eitan, who is believed to be fluent in Italian, was attending a Pavia school run by Roman Catholic nuns.

Eitan suffered skull, chest and abdomen injuries in the Mottarone tragedy, but survived thanks to his father who protected him with his body.

When he woke from his coma days later he asked his aunt at his bedside: “Where’s mummy? Where are my parents?”

The family had been heading to a beauty spot above Lake Maggiore when the cable car suddenly plunged near the top of the 4,900ft mountain.

6 Shmulik Peleg has denied kidnapping Eitan

6 Gali Peleg, right, says he sister Tal would have wanted her son to grow up in Israel Credit: Facebook

6 Eitan with his great-grandad in a photo taken moments before the disaster Credit: Handout