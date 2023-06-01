Google warns that popular TV gadgets will cease to work – users affected must upgrade immediately

Google Chromecast users have been alerted that the device may not work as it used to.

Google ended its support of the dongle that turned any TV into a SmartTV after a period of nearly 10 years.

1 Google is warning customers that they will not be providing any “technical” support for those who have problems with the device. Credit: Deepaul/Pixabay

There will be no more security updates or features.

If a problem emerges from the woodwork it will stay there.

People “may notice a degradation in performance” over time, Google said in an update to its Chromecast page.

Many people claim the decline in quality is not new, as Google has introduced more modern alternatives.

One user commented that it “makes perfect sense” on a subreddit for Chromecast.

“I gave up using mine years ago due to its slowness.

The parents in my family never really cared to learn how to operate it.

Just wish that it wasn’t e-waste. The chip can be used in other ways.

Some people still use older smart TVs and the original Chromecast.

Google warned users that the company will no longer provide any kind of “technical help” to those who have problems with the product.

It’s time to upgrade your computer for the majority.

TechRadar says that few users noticed the April 27 update, but only recently.

Google’s updates have been gradually being stopped for a long time.

The last big update was issued back in November 2022, which “itself was the first update in over three years”, according to 9to5 Google.

Chromecast is a great upgrade for those who want to get rid of an old dongle. Google recycles its waste Unwanted hardware

A free return shipping label will be sent to you by the company.

Or, you can hop onto Google Maps to find a recycler near you.

