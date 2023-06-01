Warning: Waves of 10ft long venomous jellyfish wash up on the beaches at a top tourist destination

Rare venomous jellies capable of leaving permanent scars on the skin are washed up along beaches in Ibiza.

British tourists planning to visit the Spanish beach resort have been advised to be aware of the sea life lurking near the shore.

3 Pelagia noctiluca, a rare jellyfish species washes up on Ibiza’s beaches Credit: Bav Media

3 Mauve stingers blooms used to happen once every 12 Years Credit: Getty

These critters have tentacles as long as 10ft.

On Ibiza, a large number of sea monsters were spotted.

A series of sightings has been recorded on the app Medusas Ibiza, which was developed to alert tourists to bays they should avoid.

Mauve stingers were blooming once every twelve years until 1980.

They have been an annual occurrence for the last couple of years.

When mauve-colored stingers bite your skin, the pain can be comparable to a 9 volt battery.

This causes a red rash, an inflammation and a burning feeling.

They can cause painful marks that last for several weeks.

The conditions for jellyfish have been perfect in the last few years, thanks to mild temperatures, little rainfall and unusually high sea temperatures.

In addition to swordfishes and red tuna, the overfishing around Ibiza led to the extinction of purple jellyfish prey.

The mauve stinger jellies are usually a purple shade, but they can be pink, yellow, or light brown.

Sunscreen is the best way to protect against stings, as it prevents venom from being released by tentacles.

Brits planning to enjoy the sunshine in Ibiza were warned that smoking is prohibited on some beaches.

It comes amid an effort to crack down on cigarette butts plaguing busy beaches.

Authorities are also hoping to make areas smoke-free zones to improve the health of locals and holidaymakers alike.

In Ibiza the ban covers Playa de Santa Eulalia de Rio, Playa de Talamanca. On Menorca it includes Binissafuller and Platja Gran.

There’s good news, too. Ibiza is the home of the most famous club in the entire world.

In a poll by the monthly music magazine, DJ Mag, Hï Ibiza was crowned the globe’s best nightclub for the second year in a row.

This venue is located on Playa d’en Bossa, the most famous beach of Ibiza Old Town.

The Ibiza institution was first opened in 2017 by Ushuaïa Entertainment, a global entertainment company.