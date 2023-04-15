Google warns billions over ‘money transfer’ attack that empties your bank – how to spot dangerous message

GOOGLE has warned smartphone owners over dangerous “money transfer” scams.

They can raid your bank in seconds – and there are two different ways it can happen.

An official Google memo warns users to never attempt sales using money transfers.

This is where you receive cash directly – using a service like Google Pay – from a buyer.

It could be on an online marketplace, a forum or over a chat app, but it’s extremely risky.

Google says there are two sinister methods that criminals use to empty out your bank account.

The first type of money transfer con is called the “failure to pay” scam.

“For example, if you’re selling something, a scammer may contact you posing as an interested potential buyer,” Google warned.

“When you agree on a price, they may state that they’ll pay you using a money transfer as soon as they receive what you’re selling.

“Then, after they receive what you’ve sold them, they never pay for it.”

If this happens to you, it can be extremely difficult to get your money back.

The other trick you need to look out for is the “request instead of send” scam.

“If you try to sell a good or service, a scammer may contact you posing as an interested potential buyer,” Google explained.

“When you agree on a price, they may ask to pay you using a money transfer.

“Then, instead of sending you money, they request money to try to trick you into paying them.”

The best way to avoid this scam is to remember that you rarely need to take any action to receive money.

And if you do, take a few extra seconds to check that you’re approving the receipt of money – and not actually send cash to scammers.