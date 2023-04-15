Mark Sheehan dead latest — The Script lead tributes as guitarist dies aged 46 & cause of death remains unknown

Rina Sheehan is Mark Sheehan’s spouse.

Mark first met Rina in the early 2000s when he jetted out to the US with his star to produce and write music.

Mark, a studio worker, brought Rina into the studio in Texas to work as an backing singer.

In 2008, he told The Irish Mirror: “Rina was from Texas. We met on the road. “I was working as a producer and in various studios.

We just clicked the way we usually do. Three years ago, we got married.

Rina did not perform with the group during the time of Mark’s fame.