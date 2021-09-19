Google Maps reveals how biggest US and UK cities have changed over decades

MOST people use Google Maps to plan a future journey but did you know the website can also take you back in time?

You can view the history of a place in years past on the desktop version Google Street View.

10 London’s famous Portobello Road Market in 2019 Credit: Google Maps

10 This was it looking less colourful in 2008 Credit: Google Maps

London Portobello Road

London’s famous Portobello Road Market is a great example of how a place can visibly change on Street View.

Every weekend, the market draws many tourists and locals.

In 2019, the last time Google Maps teams visited, it was in 2019.

Street View allows you to view the road from 2008 back. You’ll be able to notice significant differences.

In 2008, there was no Union Jack banners or market on the street.

London Bridge

10 London Bridge before The Shard Credit: Google Maps

10 London Bridge with the Shard in 2019 Credit: Google Maps

London Bridge is another great example because you can see the central location with and without The Shard.

Street View allows you to see what London Bridge looked like in 2008, even though it is the UK’s tallest building.

New York

10 Times Square in 2021 Credit: Google Maps

10 The Lion King was still being advertised in 2012 but the McDonald’s used to be a Swatch shop Credit: Google Maps

Anywhere near New York’s Times Square is fun to use the tool because the billboards noticeably change.

You’ll see that the McDonald’s you see in Time Square in 2021 was once a Swatch store in 2012.

Chicago

10 Chicago in 2009 Credit: Google Maps

10 Chicago in 2021 Credit: Google Maps

A Google Street View trip to Chicago Riverwalk can show you how skyscrapers have been built there over the years.

Street View allows you to see the entire area from 2021 until 2009, when there were only a few buildings around the river.

Manchester, Salford

10 MediaCityUK in 2021

10 The Salford site back in 2008

A trip down to Salford on Google Street View can show you Media City and what it looked like before it was built.

MediaCityUK, which is located on the banks of Manchester Ship Canal, is home to some ITV offices and BBC offices.

