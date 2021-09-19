After a tragic incident in 1979, former NFL star OJ Simpson unfortunately lost his 1-year-old daughter Aaren.

For many reasons, OJ Simpson’s name will forever be associated with crime and violence, but before the dark years of his life, the former sports star suffered some personal loss that would go on to change his life.

OJ Simpson’s career as an NFL star was covered with glory and trophies but the years after were not as he would have hoped for as he went from star boy to the most wanted criminal.

Simpson’s name will always be associated with the death of his wife Nicole Brown, which was one of the most publicized scandals in American history, but before becoming associated with crime, the former running back suffered a heartbreaking loss that would define his life.

OJ Simpson in 2017 during his hearing. In 1979 the NFL legend, OJ Simpson, lost his infant daughter Aaren at just one year old.

In 1979, the NFL legend lost his infant daughter Aaren who was one year and eleven months old. Marguerite Whitley was his first wife and he shared the child with her. They had three children together.

While Simpson and Brown’s relationship was the most popular, he shared a long-term relationship with Whitley, who he met in high school.

OJ Simpson in July 2017 at the hearing that granted his parole.

The former couple got married in 1967 when Simpson was in college at USC. Their marriage lasted for eleven years, but the sorrow of losing their child was an unbearable loss for them.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The family discovered little Aaren in the pool during summer 1979. When paramedics arrived and attended to her, she had already fallen into a coma leading to her death a few days to her second birthday.

He was able to walk away from the case as a free man, but he was still behind bars due to other violations of the law.

OJ Simpson during an evidentiary hearing at Clark County District Court, May 17, 2013. Photo by Getty Photos Although they were divorced at Aaren’s time, they teamed up to bury her.

Although the couple was divorced at the time of Aaren’s death, they joined forces to bury her. Simpson was able to have two children with Brown in 1994 after this touching event. However, he still grieves for the little boy he had just lost.

AFTERMATH OF BROWN’S DEATH

Following Brown’s death, Simpson was pictured as the primary suspect. This led to all sorts of questions, including if he had been abusive with his first wife, a notion Whitley strongly denied.

O.J. O.J. Simpson testified during an evidentiary hearing at Clark County District Court on May 15, 2013. Sources noted that the police were once invited to the house Whitley and Simpson once shared, following domestic violence calls; an allegation Whitley later claimed was false and made up.

Sources noted that the police were once invited to the house Whitley and Simpson once shared, following domestic violence calls; an allegation Whitley later claimed was false and made up.

In an interview, Whitley explained that the 74-year-old ex-convict would never have dared to be abusive towards her as she would not have allowed that to happen to her.

Whitley offered to testify on behalf her former husband in order to help prove his innocence. He was eventually released from the case but ended up behind bars due to other violations of the law.

Years behind bars and in shame smeared the once glorious name Simpson held as a sports icon, but on his return, the father of five declared that life is fine after prison. Simpson during 2005 MTV VMA on August 27, 2005.

Years behind bars and in shame smeared the once glorious name Simpson held as a sports icon, but on his return, the father of five declared that life is fine after prison.

Simpson, once a hero, said that he is fine and keeps in touch with his family. Some people think his freedom is a slap on the face of justice. Others believe he should still be behind bars.