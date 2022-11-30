Google issues urgent warning for millions of Chrome users – ignoring it could cost you

GOOGLE has issued a huge update for Chrome that you should install as soon as possible.

It fixes dozens of security flaws that could allow hackers to seize control of your devices, private info and more.

From time to time, security holes pop up – or are discovered – in apps, including Google Chrome.

Hackers can exploit these to take compromise your device, so Google works to patch them.

These fixes come in the form of security updates, which are essential to avoid falling prey to a savvy online crook.

Now Google has issued a major Chrome 108 update that fixes as many as 28 flaws.

“The Chromium security team aims to provide Chrome and Chrome OS users with the most secure platform to navigate the web,” said Google.

“And just generally make the Internet a safer place to hang out.

“This update includes 28 security fixes.”

All of the security issues are ranked as high or medium severity. They’re the highest ratings behind critical.

It’s unclear exactly what the flaws allow hackers to do, but Google admitted some of the exploits relate to camera capture, audio, text auto-fill and more.

The best way to stay safe is to update your Google Chrome app as soon as possible.

Here’s how to do it…

How to update Google Chrome

Updating Google Chrome is easy no matter which device you’re using.

Update Google Chrome on PC

First, open Chrome and then click More in the top-right.

Now click Help > About Google Chrome.

Then choose Update Google Chrome. If there’s no button, it means you’re using the latest version.

Then click relaunch.

Update Google Chrome on Android

On your Android device, open the Google Chrome browser.

Now look at the top and tap More (with three vertical dots).

Then choose Update Chrome.

Restart the Chrome app when you’re prompted to.

Alternatively, you can update Google Chrome through the official Google Play Store.

Update Google Chrome on iPhone & iPad

On your iPhone or iPad, open the App Store.

Then look at the top-right and tap on Profile.

Now scroll down to Available Updates and search for Chrome.

If you can see Chrome, tap Update to install. If this option isn’t available then you’re running the latest version.

You may need to enter your Apple ID password to complete the update.

Once you’ve done that, the update will download and install.

